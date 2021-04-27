Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” Ranks As Rhythmic & Urban Radio’s Most Added Song

Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski,” a cut off the chart-topping Young Stoner Life album “Slime Language 2,” makes a big statement on this week’s Mediabase radio add boards. The song earns the most added honor at both the rhythmic and urban format.

— “Ski” tops the rhythmic board with pickups from 37 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Picked up by 35 stations, 24kGoldn’s “Company (featuring Future)” earns second place at rhythmic.

Renni Rucci’s “Can’t Be” follows in third with 16 new adds, while an add count of 13 slots Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” in fourth. With 8 adds each, GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” and Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” tie for fifth.

— The Young Thug-Gunna collaboration meanwhile garnered a format-leading 57 adds at urban radio.

Bankroll Freddie’s “Pop It (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” a new playlist addition for 39 stations, earns second place.

Each added by 28 stations, Loui’s “Talkin’ Bout (featuring Saweetie)” and LPB Poody’s “Batman” share third place. Busta Rhymes’ “Where I Belong (featuring Mariah Carey)” follows in fifth with 25 adds.