Elon Musk Confirmed As Host, Miley Cyrus Set As Musical Guest For Next New “Saturday Night Live” On May 8

Currently on a brief production hiatus, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will return with an original episode on Saturday, May 8. In a press release, NBC just revealed the principals for that night’s episode.

According to the network, ubiquitous mogul Elon Musk will appear as the night’s host. Musk will be making his inaugural appearance in that capacity.

Miley Cyrus will serve as the show’s musical guest, appearing as a “Saturday Night Live” principal for the sixth time.

The upcoming “SNL,” which will be the first original since April 10, will mark the 18th episode of the ongoing forty-sixth season.