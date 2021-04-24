Ashnikko & Princess Nokia Listed For Performance On April 29 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The night before playing the “DEMIDEVIL” livestream, Ashnikko will make a late-night talk show appearance.

According to NBC, Ashnikko will perform with Princess Nokia on the April 29 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The artists will perform their collaborative release “Slumber Party.”

In addition to the Ashnikko-Princess Nokia performance, the April 29 “Late Night” will feature a chat with Leslie Jordan. Complete listings follow:

Monday, April 26: Guests Anna Kendrick (Stowaway) and Phil Donahue & Marlo Thomas (Double Date). Show 1135A.

Tuesday, April 27: Guests Ed Helms (RUTHERFORD FALLS, Together Together), Michelle Buteau (The Circle) and Sen. Jon Tester. Show 1136A.

Wednesday, April 28: Guests Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ari Melber (The Beat with Ari Melber) and musical guest Moon Vs Sun (Song: “I’m Going To Break Your Heart,” Album & Documentary: I’m Going To Break Your Heart). Show 1137A.

Thursday, April 29: Guest Leslie Jordan (HOW Y’ALL DOING?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived) and musical guest Ashnikko featuring Princess Nokia (Song: “Slumber Party,” Album: DEMIDEVIL). Show 1138A.