AURORA’s “Runaway” Rockets Into Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Amid TikTok Revival

Amid its recent ascent into viral status on TikTok, AURORA’s 2015 song “Runaway” has been garnering new traction on other digital platforms.

One such platform is YouTube.

First released in February 2015, the official music video debuted on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart for the week ending April 8.

“Runaway” debuted at #68 on that listing, before moving up to #38 on the chart for the week ending April 15. This week, the AURORA video moves even higher.

Credited with 14.7 million views during the April 16-22 tracking period, “Runaway” jumps to #13 on this week’s edition of the listing. The view count tops last week’s mark by 33%.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “Runaway” amassed 25.4 million total YouTube views during the tracking period. That figure thrusts the track to #13 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_HlPboLRL8