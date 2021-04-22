in TV News

First Look: Gwen Stefani Appears, Performs On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Gwen Stefani appears as an interview and musical guest.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1134A -- Pictured in this screen grab: Musical guest Gwen Stefani performs on April 22, 2021 -- (Photo by: NBC)

This week’s final original “Late Night With Seth Meyers” episode features an appearance by Gwen Stefani.

Appearing remotely, Stefani first chats with host Seth Meyers as the episode’s interview guest. She later delivers a performance of “Slow Cap” as the episode’s official musical guest.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a chat with Adam McKay. Emmanuelle Caplette meanwhile appears to complete her week-long residency with The 8G Band.

Thursday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, the network shared initial screenshots from Stefani’s appearance. Headline Planet will add video highlights upon availability.

