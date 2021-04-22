in TV News

Ed Helms & Emily Van Camp To Appear, TWICE To Perform On April 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

NBC confirms some upcoming “Kelly” lineups.

TWICE - Cry For Me choreo video screen | JYP Entertainment

The April 27 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will feature three noteworthy guests.

According to new listings, Ed Helms and Emily Van Camp will each appear for interviews on the episode. The broadcast will also feature a performance by superstar girl group TWICE.

Beyond its celebrity guests, the April 27 “Kelly” will feature the host covering “Send My Love,” and segments on the “Dogfather of Harlem,” Kentucky Derby cocktails, and “karate kindness.”

Who else can you expect on this coming week’s “Kelly” episodes? Listings follow:

April 26 – Forest Whitaker, Alice Braga, Ava Maa
April 27 – Ed Helms, Emily Van Camp, musical guest TWICE
April 28 – Morgan Harper, Trisha Yearwood, Brent Gelman
April 29 – Anna Kendrick, Justin Baldoni
April 30 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jane Levy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

