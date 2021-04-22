Ed Helms & Emily Van Camp To Appear, TWICE To Perform On April 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The April 27 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will feature three noteworthy guests.

According to new listings, Ed Helms and Emily Van Camp will each appear for interviews on the episode. The broadcast will also feature a performance by superstar girl group TWICE.

Beyond its celebrity guests, the April 27 “Kelly” will feature the host covering “Send My Love,” and segments on the “Dogfather of Harlem,” Kentucky Derby cocktails, and “karate kindness.”

Who else can you expect on this coming week’s “Kelly” episodes? Listings follow:

April 26 – Forest Whitaker, Alice Braga, Ava Maa

April 27 – Ed Helms, Emily Van Camp, musical guest TWICE

April 28 – Morgan Harper, Trisha Yearwood, Brent Gelman

April 29 – Anna Kendrick, Justin Baldoni

April 30 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jane Levy