Julia Michaels Listed For Performance On April 28 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Ahead of the April 30 release of her album “Not In Chronological Order,” singer-songwriter Julia Michaels will deliver a late-night TV performance.

The Grammy-nominated artist will perform on the Wednesday, April 28 edition of “A Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Her performance will follow host Stephen Colbert’s interview with Bernie Sanders.

Airing shortly after President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, the episode will notably be a live broadcast.

Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (April 22), Bebe Rexha (April 22), Anthony Mackie (April 26), Terry Gross (April 26), Amy Klobuchar (April 27), and Kyle MacLachlan (April 27).

All listings are subject to change.