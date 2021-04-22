in TV News

“American Idol” Contestant Beane Chats, Performs On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Beane appears on Thursday’s edition of “Ellen.”

Beane performs on 4/22/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Beane’s “American Idol” journey may be over, but the buzzy contestant is not done receiving high-profile television exposure. The artist appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Beane naturally discusses his experience on the show, including his decision to make the pronoun shift in “Angels.”

In addition to the interview, Beane performs for “Ellen DeGeneres Show” viewers. He opts to perform “Searching For A Feeling,” noting that he “hated” his “American Idol” rendition.

Also featuring Mickey Guyton, the episode will air Thursday afternoon. A video of the Beane segment, however, is already available:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

