“American Idol” Contestant Beane Chats, Performs On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Beane’s “American Idol” journey may be over, but the buzzy contestant is not done receiving high-profile television exposure. The artist appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Beane naturally discusses his experience on the show, including his decision to make the pronoun shift in “Angels.”

In addition to the interview, Beane performs for “Ellen DeGeneres Show” viewers. He opts to perform “Searching For A Feeling,” noting that he “hated” his “American Idol” rendition.

Also featuring Mickey Guyton, the episode will air Thursday afternoon. A video of the Beane segment, however, is already available: