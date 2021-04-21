in TV News

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall Scheduled To Perform On April 28 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Their “The Marfa Tapes” arrives in early May.

The Marfa Tapes publicity shot | Photo by Spencer Peeples, courtesy of RCA Nashville/Vanner Records

Ahead of the May 7 release of new album “The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall will join forces for a performance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to new listings, the artists will perform on the April 28 edition of the daytime talk show. The performance follows the trio’s recent number at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The April 28 “Ellen” will also feature a chat with Ellen Bennett. Other upcoming “Ellen” musical guests include Ingrid Michaelson (April 27) and Maroon 5 (April 29).

All “Ellen DeGeneres Show” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

