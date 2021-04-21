Hunter Hayes Performs “If You Change Your Mind” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote video appearance by Hunter Hayes.
Hayes, who previously appeared on the show to perform his hits “Wanted” and “Invisible,” plays his new single “If You Change Your Mind.” Making use of the video approach, Hayes notably sings and plays every instrument.
Also featuring appearances by Scott Foley, Howie Mandel, and Jane Levy, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Waiting until then is not, however, a prerequisite for seeing the Hunter Hayes performance. The artist’s take on “If You Change Your Mind” is already available:
