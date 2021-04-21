in TV News

Hunter Hayes Performs “If You Change Your Mind” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Hunter Hayes delivers a video performance on Wednesday’s episode.

Hunter Hayes on 4/21/21 Ellen | Video screen / YouTube cover | Warner Bros / EllenTube

Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote video appearance by Hunter Hayes.

Hayes, who previously appeared on the show to perform his hits “Wanted” and “Invisible,” plays his new single “If You Change Your Mind.” Making use of the video approach, Hayes notably sings and plays every instrument.

Also featuring appearances by Scott Foley, Howie Mandel, and Jane Levy, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Waiting until then is not, however, a prerequisite for seeing the Hunter Hayes performance. The artist’s take on “If You Change Your Mind” is already available:

hunter hayesif you change your mindthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall Scheduled To Perform On April 28 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”