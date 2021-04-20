Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

As of Tuesday night, the reigning #1 song at country radio also occupies the #1 position on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

Indeed, Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” reached #1 on the listing just prior to 10:30PM ET, dethroning Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

In addition to its considerable country radio airplay, “The Good Ones” received high-profile exposure during Sunday’s Academy Of Country Music Awards. Barrett, winner for New Female Artist of the Year, performed a stripped-down rendition of the new single.

“The Good Ones” has also been benefiting from its placement on iTunes’ 69-cent Country Hits playlist. Other songs — both recent releases and genre classics — have also made chart gains following their addition to the playlist.