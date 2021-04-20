in Music News

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Ranks As Most Added Song At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

“RAPSTAR” receives big radio interest in its second week.

Polo G - RAPSTAR video screen | Columbia/SME

On the heels of topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” is receiving a powerful showing of support at radio. The instant hit tops this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio add boards.

— “RAPSTAR” tops the rhythmic add board with pickups from 46 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Erica Banks’ “Toot That (featuring Beat King),” a new playlist pickup for 33 stations, takes second place. DDG & OG Parker’s “Rule #1 (featuring Lil Yachty)” takes third on the rhythmic add board with 23 station adds.

Internet Money’s “JETSKI (featuring Lil Mosey & Lil Tecca)” ranks as fourth-most added. With 9 adds each, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” and Renni Rucci’s “Can’t Be” tie for fifth.

— An add count of 41 meanwhile earns “RAPSTAR” first place at the urban format.

“Rule #1” takes second place at urban with adds from 34 Mediabase-monitored stations, and “Toot That” follows in third with 31 pickups. Key Glock’s “I’m The Type” grabs fourth place with 26 adds, and Calboy’s “Miseducation (featuring Lil Wayne)” follows in fifth with 20 adds.

polo grapstar

