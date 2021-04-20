Half Alive’s “What’s Wrong” Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

half•alive’s new “What’s Wrong” takes first place on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio add board.
The new single won support from 14 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week.
Credited with 13 playlist adds, The Black Keys’ “Crawling Kingsnake” ranks as a close second. AREA21’s “La La La” follows in third place with 11 new adds.
With 8 adds each, All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” and Alice Merton’s “Vertigo” tie for fourth.
This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Beach Bunny’s “Cloud 9” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), The Maine’s “Sticky” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), CHVRCHES’ “He Said She Said” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Dreamers’ “Palm Reader (featuring Big Boi & UPSAHL)” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie).
