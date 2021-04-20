in Music News

Half Alive’s “What’s Wrong” Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

half alive by Brantley Gutierrez | Press photo courtesy of RCA Records

half•alive’s new “What’s Wrong” takes first place on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio add board.

The new single won support from 14 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week.

Credited with 13 playlist adds, The Black Keys’ “Crawling Kingsnake” ranks as a close second. AREA21’s “La La La” follows in third place with 11 new adds.

With 8 adds each, All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” and Alice Merton’s “Vertigo” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Beach Bunny’s “Cloud 9” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), The Maine’s “Sticky” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), CHVRCHES’ “He Said She Said” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Dreamers’ “Palm Reader (featuring Big Boi & UPSAHL)” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie).

