Karol G, Ludacris & Emilee Perform On Monday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

Karol G, Ludacris and Emilee deliver a performance on Monday’s “Corden.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, April 19, 2021, with musical guests Karol G, Ludacris & Emilee Flood. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Music sensation Karol G appears on Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

After chatting with Corden, Karol G joins forces with Ludacris and Emilee to perform their collaboration “Beautiful Boy.”

The performance closes an episode that also features Ron Funches.

Monday’s “Corden” began airing at 12:35AM ET, and the performance will air at about the fifty-minute mark. Headline Planet will share the performance video upon availability.

In advance of the video launch, CBS shared a collection of first-look teasers and screenshots from the broadcast (captions and credits as dictated by CBS):

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

