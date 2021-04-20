Karol G, Ludacris & Emilee Perform On Monday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

Music sensation Karol G appears on Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

After chatting with Corden, Karol G joins forces with Ludacris and Emilee to perform their collaboration “Beautiful Boy.”

The performance closes an episode that also features Ron Funches.

Monday’s “Corden” began airing at 12:35AM ET, and the performance will air at about the fifty-minute mark. Headline Planet will share the performance video upon availability.

In advance of the video launch, CBS shared a collection of first-look teasers and screenshots from the broadcast (captions and credits as dictated by CBS):