Eighteen Tracks From Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Make Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, A New Record For Female Artists

Earlier Monday, news broke that eight songs from Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” appear on the new edition of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

When it comes to the genre-specific Hot Country Songs listing, that number swells to eighteen.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” leads the way among Swift tracks at #2 on Hot Country Songs. Among all tracks, the song only trails Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones.”

Swift’s complete list of placements on this week’s Hot Country Songs chart follows:

2) Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

6) Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

12) Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)

14) Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

15) You All Over Me ft. Maren Morris (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

16) You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

20) Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)

24) The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

28) Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)

29) White Horse (Taylor’s Version)

30) That’s When ft. Keith Urban (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

34) Breathe ft. Colbie Caillat (Taylor’s Version)

40) You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)

41) Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)

42) Don’t You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

43) We Were Happy (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

45) The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

49) Bye Bye Baby (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

With 18 songs on this week’s chart, Swift breaks her own record for most simultaneous placements by a female artist. The previous high of 12 came following release week for Swift’s 2012 album “Red.”

Essentially a “country” version of the Hot 100, the Hot Country Songs chart ranks songs from the genre based on streams, sales, and all-format radio airplay.