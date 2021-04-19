Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Yet Again Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Alternative radio’s reigning #1 song received yet another big showing of support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 15 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” repeats as the format’s most added song. The single is celebrating a second consecutive (and third total) week atop the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Each picked up by 14 stations, Ariana Grande’s “pov” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” tie for second. Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” follows in fourth place with 8 new adds.

With 7 adds each, Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande)” and Tom Grennan’s “Little Bit Of Love” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” (7th-most, tie), AJR’s “Way Less Sad” (7th-most, tie), The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (7th-most, tie), and Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (10th-most).