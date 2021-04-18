in TV News

Mickey Guyton Walks Red Carpet Prior To Hosting 56th ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton is a host, performer, and nominee.

Mickey Guyton arrives at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Photo: Brent Harrington/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will be a big night for Mickey Guyton.

A nominee for New Female Artist, Guyton will also have two major roles in the show. Along with performing during the ceremony, Guyton will host the proceedings alongside Keith Urban.

Ahead of her big night, Guyton made her presence felt on the show’s figurative red carpet (it’s actually a shade of grey).

Taking place at multiple venues in Nashville, the broadcast will air at 8PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. To heighten anticipation for the broadcast, the network just issued photos from Guyton’s red carpet arrival. Those follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

