New Male Artist Winner Jimmie Allen Walks Official ACM Awards Grey Carpet (Special Look)

Jimmie Allen arrives at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Photo: Jon Morgan/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Rising country star Jimmie Allen arrives at Sunday’s ACM Awards ceremony as an early winner.
The artist received a pre-ceremony award for New Male Artist of the Year.
He takes the excitement of that victory into Sunday’s show, at which he will be delivering a performance. Prior to fully commencing his big night, the artist walked the show’s official grey carpet.
CBS, which is handling broadcasting duties, shared photos from his time on the arrival circuit.
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are hosting this year’s broadcast, which airs at 8PM ET/PT.
