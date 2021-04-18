in TV News

Special Look: Early Winner Gabby Barrett Arrives At Sunday’s ACM Awards Ceremony

Gabby Barrett is also celebrating her second country radio #1.

Gabby Barrett arrives at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Photo: Jon Morgan/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony does not air until 8PM ET/PT, but Gabby Barrett already has a victory in the bag. The artist was recently named the winner for New Female Artist of the Year.

As she celebrates the victory (and the fact that her “The Good Ones” just hit #1 at country radio), Barrett will prepare to take the stage for a performance at Sunday’s show. Her previous smash “I Hope” is also in the mix for Single of the Year.

Suffice it to say, the ACM Awards ceremony represents a career milestone for Barrett. In advance of the big moment, she walked the show’s official grey carpet. Photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

