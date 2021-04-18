in Music News

GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Heartbreak Anniversary” and “telepatia” make the pop chart.

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary video screen | Epic Records

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes new entries in GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” and Kali Uchis’ “telepatia.”

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Heartbreak Anniversary” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The single received 1,281 spins during the April 11-17 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 279.

Up five places, “telepatia” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The buzzy Kali Uchis single garnered a tracking period play count of 1,060. Said figure bests last week’s mark by 401 plays.

As previously reported, tate mcrae’s “you broke me first” rises to #1 on this week’s pop chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

