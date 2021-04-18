GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes new entries in GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” and Kali Uchis’ “telepatia.”
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Heartbreak Anniversary” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The single received 1,281 spins during the April 11-17 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 279.
Up five places, “telepatia” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The buzzy Kali Uchis single garnered a tracking period play count of 1,060. Said figure bests last week’s mark by 401 plays.
As previously reported, tate mcrae’s “you broke me first” rises to #1 on this week’s pop chart.
