Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED” Soars To #1 At US Dance Radio

Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED,” which took #6 last week, jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The single received 448 spins during the April 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 61.

Played 441 times during the tracking week (-6), Anabel Englund’s “Underwater (featuring MK)” holds at #2.

Illenium & Dabin’s “Hearts On Fire (featuring LIGHTS),” last week’s leader, drops to #3 this week. Mahalo’s “Not Watching Anymore” spends another week in the #4 position, and Shane Codd’s “Get Out My Head” drops two places to #5 on this week’s edition of the chart.