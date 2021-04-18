in Music News

Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED” Soars To #1 At US Dance Radio

“BED” makes a big jump to first place.

Joel Corry & RAYE in BED music video | Screenshot | UMG/WMG/Perfect Havoc

Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED,” which took #6 last week, jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The single received 448 spins during the April 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 61.

Played 441 times during the tracking week (-6), Anabel Englund’s “Underwater (featuring MK)” holds at #2.

Illenium & Dabin’s “Hearts On Fire (featuring LIGHTS),” last week’s leader, drops to #3 this week. Mahalo’s “Not Watching Anymore” spends another week in the #4 position, and Shane Codd’s “Get Out My Head” drops two places to #5 on this week’s edition of the chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

