Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Celebrates 5th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“drivers license” holds at #1 on the Hot AC chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen Records

Earlier this spring, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” completed a five-week stint atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The breakout hit now celebrates a fifth consecutive week as hot adult contemporary radio’s #1 song.

Played 5,719 times during the April 11-17 tracking period, “drivers license” remains #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 294 but keeps “drivers license” ahead of the pack.

Taylor Swift’s “willow” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” keeps at #3. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” stays in the #4 position, and Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” ascends one rung to #5.

