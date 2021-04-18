in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “POV,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Officially Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

“pov” and “deja vu” continue soaring up the pop radio chart.

Ariana Grande - positions cover | Republic

Last week, Ariana Grande’s “pov” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” jointly hit the Top 25 at pop radio. This week, they both earn Top 20 positions on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 5,702 times during the April 11-17 tracking period, “pov” rises three places to #18. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,393 plays.

Up four places, “deja vu” improves to #20 on this week’s listing. The “drivers license” follow-up received 5,432 tracking period plays, besting last week’s mark by 1,762.

Both artists, notably, have other songs in prominent spots on the chart. Grande is at #5 with “34+35” and #7 with “positions” — both songs are former number one hits. Rodrigo’s aforementioned breakthrough “drivers license,” also a former #1, is #4 on this week’s chart.

