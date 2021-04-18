Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande, Sofia Carson, Annika Wells, AJ Mitchell Songs Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande),” Sofia Carson’s “Fool’s Gold,” Annika Wells’ “Sucks Being Sober,” and AJ Mitchell’s “STOP” continue to gain traction at pop radio. The four songs officially enter the Top 50 this week.

Played 719 times during the April 11-17 tracking period (+403), “Met Him Last Night” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #54 last week.

Up five places, “Fool’s Gold” earns #46 with 637 spins (+212).

A play count of 426 (+87) concurrently lifts “Sucks Being Sober” four spots to #49.

“STOP” meanwhile soars fifty-one places to #50. The new AJ Mitchell single received 407 tracking period plays (+375).