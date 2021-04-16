in TV News

Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman, Masked Wolf Scheduled For April 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms the guest list for next Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0792 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anna Kendrick during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Anna Kendrick has booked her first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance of 2021.

According to NBC, the actress will appear as the lead interview guest on the April 23, 2021 “Fallon” episode. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Wayne Federman.

Masked Wolf, who is enjoying breakout success with his single “Astronaut In The Ocean,” will close the show as the night’s musical performer. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Friday, April 16: Guests include Russell Wilson and Ciara, Eiza González and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1443

Monday, April 19: Guests include Michael Strahan, Tig Notaro and stand-up guest Emmy Blotnick. Show #1444

Tuesday, April 20: Guests include Jane Fonda and Robin Thede. Show #1445

Wednesday, April 21: Guests include Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and musical guests Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin. Show #1446

Thursday, April 22: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Simone Biles and musical guest Ritt Momney. Show #1447

Friday, April 23: Guests include Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman and musical guest Masked Wolf. Show #1448

