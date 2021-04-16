Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman, Masked Wolf Scheduled For April 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Anna Kendrick has booked her first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance of 2021.
According to NBC, the actress will appear as the lead interview guest on the April 23, 2021 “Fallon” episode. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Wayne Federman.
Masked Wolf, who is enjoying breakout success with his single “Astronaut In The Ocean,” will close the show as the night’s musical performer. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Friday, April 16: Guests include Russell Wilson and Ciara, Eiza González and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1443
Monday, April 19: Guests include Michael Strahan, Tig Notaro and stand-up guest Emmy Blotnick. Show #1444
Tuesday, April 20: Guests include Jane Fonda and Robin Thede. Show #1445
Wednesday, April 21: Guests include Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and musical guests Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin. Show #1446
Thursday, April 22: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Simone Biles and musical guest Ritt Momney. Show #1447
Friday, April 23: Guests include Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman and musical guest Masked Wolf. Show #1448
Loading…