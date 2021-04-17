in TV News

Eiza Gonzalez Appears For In-Studio Interview On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” NBC Shares Photos & Video

The actress was a guest on Friday’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1443 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Eiza González during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, April 16, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

As vaccinations rise and social distancing restrictions ease, talk shows have increasingly been welcoming in-studio guests.

Eiza González was one such guest, appearing for an in-person interview on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress appeared in support of the recently released “Godzilla vs. Kong.” In addition to discussing the new film, González also shared the story of her first big audition.

Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” concluded at 12:37AM ET. As the broadcast concluded, NBC shared a collection of photos from González’s appearance. Those photos follow, as does the video of her interview.

Eiza Gonzálezjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

