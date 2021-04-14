in TV News

Daughtry Scheduled For Performance On April 21 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The episode will also feature Topher Grace, Kit Hoover, and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

Daughtry will soon deliver a noteworthy daytime television performance.

According to new listings, the act will perform on the Wednesday, April 21 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Fans of the competition series will, of course, note the “American Idol” connection. Kelly Clarkson won the inaugural season of the show, while Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry finished fourth (and emerged as one of the breakout stars) in season five.

The April 21 “Kelly” will also feature interviews with Topher Grace, Kit Hoover, and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Kelly and her band will additionally cover “Rich.”

The latest “Kelly” lineups follow:

April 15 – Minnie Driver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Pepper Teigen
April 19 – John Stamos, Cristin Milioti, Brandi Carlile
April 20 – Alex Morgan, Erin Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, Jessica Mendoza
April 21 – Topher Grace, Kit Hoover, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, musical guest Daughtry
April 22 – Chris Noth, Nikki Reed, musical guest Lainey Wilson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

