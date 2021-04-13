Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Alternative radio programmers definitely did not “Shy Away” from the new twenty one pilots single.

“Shy Away,” that eagerly anticipated new single, won support from 65 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week. It dominantly ranks as the format’s most added song.

A playlist pickup for 10 stations, Peach Tree Rascals’ “Change My Mind” takes second on the Mediabase add board.

With 9 adds each, All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” and Tessa Violet & lovelytheband’s “Games” tie for third place. Beach Bunny’s “Cloud 9” and The Maine’s “Sticky,” which each landed at 7 stations, follow in a tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Alice Merton’s “Vertigo” (7th-most), AREA21’s “La La La” (8th-most), Black Pumas’ “Colors” (9th-most, tie), Grouplove’s “Deadline” (9th-most, tie), The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette” (9th-most, tie), and Manchester Orchestra’s “Bed Head” (9th-most, tie).