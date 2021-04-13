Russell Wilson & Ciara, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Pardi Scheduled For April 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Two days prior to hosting NBC’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves” vaccination special, Russell Wilson and Ciara will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
They will appear for a joint interview on the Friday, April 16 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Eiza Gonzalez.
Later, Jon Pardi will deliver a musical performance.
Who else can you expect on upcoming “Fallon” episodes? The answer to your question comes via official listings from NBC:
Tuesday, April 13: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest Celeste. Show #1440
Wednesday, April 14: Guests include Allison Janney, Ṣọpẹ́,Dìrísù and musical guest Pooh Shiesty. Show #1441
Thursday, April 15: Guests include Ice T, Tig Notaro and stand-up guest Orlando Leyba. Show #1442
Friday, April 16: Guests include Russell Wilson and Ciara, Eiza González and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1443
Monday, April 19: Guests include Michael Strahan and stand-up guest Emmy Blotnick. Show #1444
Tuesday, April 20: Guests include Jane Fonda and Robin Thede. Show #1445
