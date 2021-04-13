in TV News

Russell Wilson & Ciara, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Pardi Scheduled For April 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

NBC has finally confirmed the lineup for Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES: PRESENTED BY WALGREENS -- Pictured: (l-r) Russell Wilson, Ciara -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

Two days prior to hosting NBC’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves” vaccination special, Russell Wilson and Ciara will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

They will appear for a joint interview on the Friday, April 16 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Eiza Gonzalez.

Later, Jon Pardi will deliver a musical performance.

Who else can you expect on upcoming “Fallon” episodes? The answer to your question comes via official listings from NBC:

Tuesday, April 13: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest Celeste. Show #1440

Wednesday, April 14: Guests include Allison Janney, Ṣọpẹ́,Dìrísù and musical guest Pooh Shiesty. Show #1441

Thursday, April 15: Guests include Ice T, Tig Notaro and stand-up guest Orlando Leyba. Show #1442

Friday, April 16: Guests include Russell Wilson and Ciara, Eiza González and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1443

Monday, April 19: Guests include Michael Strahan and stand-up guest Emmy Blotnick. Show #1444

Tuesday, April 20: Guests include Jane Fonda and Robin Thede. Show #1445

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

