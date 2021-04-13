Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Ranks As Most Added Song At Pop & Rhythmic Radio

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” predictably earns the most added honor at both pop and rhythmic radio. The song won support from 125 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, while scoring playlist pickups from 47 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic channels.

— Picked up by another 43 Mediabase-monitored stations, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Each added by 33 stations, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and AJ Mitchell’s “STOP” tie for third.

Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande),” which landed at 22 stations, follows as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” (14 adds, 6th-most, tie), Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” (14 adds, 6th-most, tie), Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” (13 adds, 8th-most, tie), Ariana Grande’s “pov” (13 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Sofia Carson’s “Fool’s Gold” (9 adds, 10th-most).

— Rod Wave’s “Tombstone” grabs second place on the Mediabase rhythmic add board, courtesy of its 33 adds. An add count of 15 slots Busta Rhymes’ “Where I Belong (featuring Mariah Carey)” in third place, and 2KBaby x Marshmello’s “Like This” grabs fourth with 9 adds.

Internet Money’s “JETSKI (featuring Lil Mosey & Lil Tecca),” a new playlist pickup for 8 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options: Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (7 adds, 6th-most), Mooski’s “Track Star” (5 adds, 7th-most), Blxst’s “Overrated” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie), Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie).