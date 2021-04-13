in Album Sales, Music News

“The Best Of DMX” Projected For #2 On US Album Chart Following Rap Icon’s Death

The album could move about 80K units this week.

DMX - Best Of DMX album cover | YouTube Version | Universal Music Group

In the wake of DMX’s passing, fans have been rediscovering (or first discovering) his impressive array of memorable hits. That discovery process has included ample streaming and sales activity, which will in turn yield a big chart move.

According to Hits Daily Double, his “The Best Of DMX” collaboration should jump seventy-one places to #2 on this week’s overall US album chart. The album is projected to move 80K units this week; about 11K will be in the form of album sales, with the rest as equivalent units from track sales and track streams.

Only Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” will have a bigger week in the United States (projected for 300K units).

Fans had already been revisiting DMX’s music amid news of his grave medical condition; the album, as noted, was at a new peak of #73 on this past week’s Billboard 200.

dmxthe best of dmx

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Kali Uchis’ “Telepatia” Officially Added By Z100 New York

Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Ranks As Most Added Song At Pop & Rhythmic Radio