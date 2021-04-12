Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Reclaims Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Two weeks ago, Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” earned the top spot on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

After slipping to second place last week, the Imagine Dragons single recaptures the most added distinction this week.

“Follow You” won support from another 21 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade,” which takes second place on the add board, landed at 9 new stations.

With 8 adds each, Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande),” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON),” and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” tie for third.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” (6th-most, tie), The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” (6th-most, tie), Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” (8th-most), AJR’s “Way Less Sad” (9th-most, tie), Anson Seabra’s “Walked Through Hell” (9th-most, tie), and Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” (9th-most, tie).