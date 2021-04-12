Luke Bryan’s “Waves” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

Luke Bryan’s latest single received considerable opening week support at country radio.
Picked up by 102 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Waves” convincingly ranks as this week’s most added song.
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You,” which won support from 16 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck add board.
Ian Munsick’s “Long Haul” follows in third with 15 adds, while an add count of 12 slots Callista Clark’s “It’s ‘Cause I Am” in fourth. Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” a new playlist pickup for 11 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.
