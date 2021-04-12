in Music News

Luke Bryan’s “Waves” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

“Waves” received a warm welcome from country radio.

Luke Bryan - Waves video screen | Capitol Nashville

Luke Bryan’s latest single received considerable opening week support at country radio.

Picked up by 102 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Waves” convincingly ranks as this week’s most added song.

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You,” which won support from 16 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck add board.

Ian Munsick’s “Long Haul” follows in third with 15 adds, while an add count of 12 slots Callista Clark’s “It’s ‘Cause I Am” in fourth. Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” a new playlist pickup for 11 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

luke bryanwaves

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

