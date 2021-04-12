in Pop Culture

Chloe Bailey Showcases Killer Body, Looks Gorgeous In New Instagram Photos; Post Quickly Approaches 500K Likes

The Chloe x Halle member shares another stunning picture on Instagram.

Instagram selfie series via @chloebailey

Chlöe Bailey has been setting a high recent standard for Instagram content, and she lived up to that with Monday’s post.

A gallery of four mirror selfies, the post finds Bailey posting in different angles. The first two find the Chloe x Halle member looking gorgeous straight ahead, while the latter two profile shots offer a look at her fantastic butt.

The post received a predictably favorable reaction from followers, amassing over 475K likes in its first few hours. It also received an immense outpouring of favorable comments from both fellow celebrities and supportive fans.

The Grammy nominee, who has been routinely posting killer content in recent months, boasts over 2.6 million followers at press time.

chloe bailey

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

