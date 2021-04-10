Bebe Rexha Embraces Curves, “Thick Thighs” In TikTok Video, Encourages Fans To Celebrate Their Real Bodies

Bebe Rexha, who has routinely promoted self-acceptance and body positivity on her social platforms, continued that effort this weekend.

On Friday, the diamond-selling, Grammy-nominated artist shared a TikTok video set to her single “Sacrifice.” With text trumpeting the notion that “thick thighs save lives,” Rexha turns to offer a look at unfiltered look at her famously curvy figure in a one-piece swimsuit. She of course looks amazing, but the ultimate takeaway is Rexha’s message of embracing and celebrating one’s true self.

The video proved immensely resonant, amassing over 2.5 million views and thousands of comments.

Amid buzz over the video, Rexha took to Instagram to encourage fans to post videos embracing their real bodies.

“I WANNA SEE YOUR REAL BODIES,” wrote Rexha. “YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. THICK. SKINNY. CELLULITE. STRETCH MARKS. FOLDS. SEND ME VIDEOS. NO PHOTOSHOP BULLSHIT. POST ON TIK TOK/ INSTAGRAM AND TAG ME AND ILL REPOST.”

She included some such videos in the initial Instagram post, and subsequently shared others in her Instagram story.

In addition to the body positivity effort, Rexha was in the news this weekend for performing “America The Beautiful” at WrestleMania.