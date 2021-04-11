Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby’s “Cry Baby” Ascends To #1 At Urban Radio

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby (featuring DaBaby)” completes its journey to the top of the urban radio mountain.
Up two places, the song earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
“Cry Baby” received ~6,319 spins during the April 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 746.
Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love,” which reached #1 last week, drops to #2 on this week’s chart. Lil Baby’s “On Me” concurrently slides one place to #3.
Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, and SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box” climbs one place to #5.
