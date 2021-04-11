in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby’s “Cry Baby” Ascends To #1 At Urban Radio

“Cry Baby” hits #1 on this week’s urban chart.

Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby - Cry Baby video screen | 1501/300

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby (featuring DaBaby)” completes its journey to the top of the urban radio mountain.

Up two places, the song earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

“Cry Baby” received ~6,319 spins during the April 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 746.

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love,” which reached #1 last week, drops to #2 on this week’s chart. Lil Baby’s “On Me” concurrently slides one place to #3.

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, and SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box” climbs one place to #5.

cry babydababylil babymegan thee stallionpop smokeSpotemGottemyung bleu

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song