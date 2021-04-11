in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Therefore I Am” keeps its pop radio crown.

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” unsurprisingly keeps the top spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~17,031 times during the April 4-10 tracking period, “Therefore I Am” earns a second week at #1. This week’s spin count comes in 600 spins shy of last week’s mark but still keeps the song ahead of the competition.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which received ~16,009 spins during the tracking period (-1,191), holds at #2.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” rises two spots to #3, and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” holds at #4. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” meanwhile rises one place to #5.

