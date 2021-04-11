Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches,” Travis Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps,” Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Masked Wolf Top 20

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON),” Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps,” and Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 7,823 times during the April 4-10 tracking period, “Peaches” rises five places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,539, which ranks as the week’s #2 airplay gain.

Up three places, “Goosebumps” earns #14 with 7,616 spins (+526).

A spin count of 7,409 (+218) meanwhile lifts “Beautiful Mistakes” one place to #15.

— As “Peaches,” “Goosebumps,” and “Beautiful Mistakes” hit the Top 15, Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” hits the Top 20. The breakthrough single, which received 5,436 spins (+793), rises five spots to #17.