Illenium, Dabin & Lights’ “Hearts On Fire” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Illenium & Dabin’s “Hearts On Fire (featuring Lights),” the #4 song on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, jumps to #1 on this week’s listing.

The collaboration received 451 spins during the April 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 33 plays, while giving “Hearts On Fire” a very narrow lead over the week’s #2 song.

Anabel Englund’s “Underwater (featuring MK),” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week with 447 spins (-12).

Shane Codd’s “Get Out My Head” spends another week at #3, while Mahalo’s “Not Watching Anymore” jumps five spots to #4. RAYE & Rudimental’s “Regardless” concurrently holds steady in the #5 position.