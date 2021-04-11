in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “pov,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” Officially Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio

The songs were among this week’s top airplay gainers.

Ariana Grande - positions cover | Republic

Powered by some of the format’s greatest airplay gains, Ariana Grande’s “pov” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” blast into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 4,309 times during the April 4-10 tracking period, “pov” jumps seven places to #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,433.

“deja vu” concurrently rises fifteen places to #24. The song posted a tracking period play count of 3,670, besting last week’s sum by 2,745.

The Rodrigo single ranks as this week’s greatest airplay gainer, while “pov” holds the week’s third-greatest increase. The two songs bookend Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON),” which hits the Top 15 at this week’s #2 gainer.

