Jake Owen’s “Made For You,” Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” Officially Reach Top 5 At Country Radio

Jake Owen’s “Made For You” and Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” officially enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Made For You,” which was #8 on last week’s listing, soars four places to #4. “Somebody Like That” concurrently ascends four spots to #5.

“Made For You” earns its #4 position based on charts points. The song also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s fourth-most-played song during the April 4-10 tracking period (6,580 spins, +378). It took sixth place for audience impressions (34.48 million).

“Somebody Like That” earns #5 for chart points, #5 for spins (6,249, +220) and #7 for audience (32.01 million).