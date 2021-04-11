in Music News

Jake Owen’s “Made For You,” Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” Officially Reach Top 5 At Country Radio

“Made For You” and “Somebody Like That” jump into this week’s Top 5.

Jake Owen - Made For You | Video screen | Stem/Big Loud

Jake Owen’s “Made For You” and Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” officially enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Made For You,” which was #8 on last week’s listing, soars four places to #4. “Somebody Like That” concurrently ascends four spots to #5.

“Made For You” earns its #4 position based on charts points. The song also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s fourth-most-played song during the April 4-10 tracking period (6,580 spins, +378). It took sixth place for audience impressions (34.48 million).

“Somebody Like That” earns #5 for chart points, #5 for spins (6,249, +220) and #7 for audience (32.01 million).

