in Music News

Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Kiss Me More” and “MONTERO” debut on this week’s pop chart.

SZA and Doja Cat - Kiss Me More screenshot | RCA

It may not have arrived until the sixth day of the April 4-10 tracking period, but Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” received a considerable amount of pop radio airplay. It received enough airplay, in fact, to earn a Top 40 position at the format.

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” also makes this week’s Top 40.

“Kiss Me More,” which received 1,420 spins during the tracking period, earns #33 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #50, “MONTERO” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The buzzy Lil Nas X hit received 1,363 spins during the tracking week (+1,010).

doja catkiss me morelil nas xmontero (call me by your name)sza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jake Owen’s “Made For You,” Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” Officially Reach Top 5 At Country Radio