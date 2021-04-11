Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

It may not have arrived until the sixth day of the April 4-10 tracking period, but Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” received a considerable amount of pop radio airplay. It received enough airplay, in fact, to earn a Top 40 position at the format.

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” also makes this week’s Top 40.

“Kiss Me More,” which received 1,420 spins during the tracking period, earns #33 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #50, “MONTERO” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The buzzy Lil Nas X hit received 1,363 spins during the tracking week (+1,010).