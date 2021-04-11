The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

The Kid LAROI’s breakthrough hit “WITHOUT YOU” continues its climb on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially earns a Top 10 position on this week’s listing.

Played ~9,870 times during the April 4-10 tracking period, “WITHOUT YOU” rises two places to a new high of #10 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 719 plays.

“WITHOUT YOU” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

A multi-format hit for The Kid LAROI, “WITHOUT YOU” also holds a Top 10 position at the alternative radio format. It is meanwhile in the Top 25 at hot adult contemporary.