The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“WITHOUT YOU” earns a Top 10 position on this week’s pop radio chart.

The Kid LAROI’s breakthrough hit “WITHOUT YOU” continues its climb on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially earns a Top 10 position on this week’s listing.

Played ~9,870 times during the April 4-10 tracking period, “WITHOUT YOU” rises two places to a new high of #10 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 719 plays.

“WITHOUT YOU” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

A multi-format hit for The Kid LAROI, “WITHOUT YOU” also holds a Top 10 position at the alternative radio format. It is meanwhile in the Top 25 at hot adult contemporary.

