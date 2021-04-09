Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Scheduled To Appear On April 15 “Good Morning America”

The new A&E series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” will premiere on April 18. Days prior to the premiere, hosts and WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque will make a high-profile daytime talk show appearance.

According to ABC, they will appear for an interview on the April 15 edition of “Good Morning America.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Desmond Chiam and the latest edition of “Deals And Steals With Tory Johnson.”

Other upcoming “GMA” guests include Carey Mulligan (April 12), Jeff Mauro (April 13), Maria Bakalova (April 14), and Andy Garcia (April 16). Complete listings follow:

Monday, April 12— Actress Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Tuesday, April 13— Author Jeff Mauro (“Come On Over”); author Dr. Ian Smith (“Fast Burn!”); founder Sarah Jakes Roberts (“Woman Evolve”)

Wednesday, April 14— Actress Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”); executive producer Bishop T. D. Jakes (“Lust”); a performance by Florida Georgia Line

Thursday, April 15— Hosts Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque (“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures”); actor Desmond Chiam (“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, April 16— Actor Andy Garcia (“Rebel”); cooking with Joanna Saltz; author Gabriela Garcia (“Of Women and Salt”)

Saturday, April 17— Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons; cooking with Chef Sheldon Simeon; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson