Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Set To Officially Impact Pop Radio Format

The collaboration will impact this coming week.

Nessa Barrett & jxdn - la di die photo by Kristen Jan Wong | Courtesy of Warner Records publicity

Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” has already found an audience at the alternative radio format. Will it also prove resonant at pop radio?

That question is about to receive an answer, as the collaboration will formally impact pop in conjunction with the April 13 Mediabase add board. AllAccess first reported the impact date.

Barrett’s first proper radio single, “la di die” presently holds a Top 25 position on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. The song received additional buzz earlier this week, as Barrett, jxdn, and Travis Barker performed on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The artists will re-team for another performance on this coming Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The 18-year-old Barrett, who boasts an immense following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, signed a deal with Warner Records last year.

