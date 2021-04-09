Rag’n’Bone Man & Pink’s “Anywhere Away From Here” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk’s “Anywhere Away From Here” is making an unsurprisingly big opening day impact on the US iTunes store.

By 1PM ET, the song had reached #1 on the store’s all-genre listing. It remains in the top spot as of press time at 1:30PM ET.

“Anywhere Away From Here” leads a Top 5 that also includes Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” (#2), Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” (#3), Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (#4), and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (#5).

The collaboration appears on Rag’n’Bone Man’s forthcoming “Life By Misadventure.”