in Music News

Rag’n’Bone Man & Pink’s “Anywhere Away From Here” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“Anywhere” rises to #1 on the iTunes listing.

Rag'n'Bone Man - Anywhere Away From Here screen | Sony Music

Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk’s “Anywhere Away From Here” is making an unsurprisingly big opening day impact on the US iTunes store.

By 1PM ET, the song had reached #1 on the store’s all-genre listing. It remains in the top spot as of press time at 1:30PM ET.

“Anywhere Away From Here” leads a Top 5 that also includes Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” (#2), Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” (#3), Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (#4), and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (#5).

The collaboration appears on Rag’n’Bone Man’s forthcoming “Life By Misadventure.”

anywhere away from herep!nkrag'n'bone man

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Set To Officially Impact Pop Radio Format

Demi Lovato Listed For Appearance On April 13 “Drew Barrymore Show”