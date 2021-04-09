Demi Lovato Listed For Appearance On April 13 “Drew Barrymore Show”

Demi Lovato, who is set to appear on the April 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” also has a daytime television appearance on her calendar.

According to new listings, the music superstar will appear on the April 13 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The episode will also feature appearances by Mikel Welch and Zanna Roberts Rossi.

The official listing notes that Lovato’s appearance will be in support of her new docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil.” It seems fair to assume, however, that she may also talk about her new album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over.”

“Drew Barrymore Show” listings are subject to change.