in TV News

Demi Lovato Listed For Appearance On April 13 “Drew Barrymore Show”

Demi Lovato will support her new docuseries and album.

Demi Lovato - Dancing With the Devil Album Cover | Island / via @ddlovato

Demi Lovato, who is set to appear on the April 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” also has a daytime television appearance on her calendar.

According to new listings, the music superstar will appear on the April 13 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The episode will also feature appearances by Mikel Welch and Zanna Roberts Rossi.

The official listing notes that Lovato’s appearance will be in support of her new docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil.” It seems fair to assume, however, that she may also talk about her new album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over.”

“Drew Barrymore Show” listings are subject to change.

demi lovatothe drew barrymore show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rag’n’Bone Man & Pink’s “Anywhere Away From Here” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” Make Top 10 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart Following His Passing