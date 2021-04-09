in Music News

DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” Make Top 10 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart Following His Passing

The late rapper also has ample representation on the album chart.

Following news of the iconic hip-hop artist’s passing, fans are reacquainting themselves with DMX’s discography.

Numerous recordings are, accordingly, climbing the US iTunes song and album sales charts.

DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” is #5 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 3:45PM ET Friday. “Party Up” (#6) and “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” (#8) also hold Top 10 positions as of press time.

DMX meanwhile holds four Top 10 positions on the album sales chart; “The Best Of DMX” (#2), “It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot” (#3), “Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood” (#8), and “…And Then There Was X” (#10) are all charting prominently on the platform.

DMX died on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 50.

