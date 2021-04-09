DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” Make Top 10 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart Following His Passing

Following news of the iconic hip-hop artist’s passing, fans are reacquainting themselves with DMX’s discography.

Numerous recordings are, accordingly, climbing the US iTunes song and album sales charts.

DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” is #5 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 3:45PM ET Friday. “Party Up” (#6) and “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” (#8) also hold Top 10 positions as of press time.

DMX meanwhile holds four Top 10 positions on the album sales chart; “The Best Of DMX” (#2), “It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot” (#3), “Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood” (#8), and “…And Then There Was X” (#10) are all charting prominently on the platform.

DMX died on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 50.