Tom Odell, Darren Criss, Jon Batiste, Kane Brown Scheduled For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

CBS will air four new “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes during the week of April 12. Each will feature a noteworthy musical guest.

Tom Odell will perform on the April 12 broadcast, closing an episode that also features Rainn Wilson.

Darren Criss will then play the April 13 edition of CBS’ popular late-night talk show. Vanessa Kirby will appear as the night’s interview guest.

Jon Batiste will perform on April 14, following host James Corden’s interview with ACM Awards host Keith Urban.

The April 15 episode, the last of the week’s originals, will welcome Kane Brown as musical guest. Forest Whitaker will appear for the nightly interview.