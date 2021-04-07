AJR Scheduled To Perform On April 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

To support recently released album “OK Orchestra,” AJR will make an upcoming daytime talk show performance.
The trio is set to perform on the April 14 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The performance will air as part of an episode that also features interviews with Kelly Rowland, Ruby Rose, and Marlee Matlin and Doug Roland.
Kelly and her band will additionally cover “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
Other upcoming “Kelly” guests include Dani and Dannah Lane (April 8), Max Greenfield (April 8), Mary Lynn Rajskub (April 8), Clint Black (April 8), Emilio Estevez (April 12), Karen Akunowicz (April 12), Olivia Munn (April 13), Harry Connick, Jr (April 13), Lauren Ash and Christy Oxborrow (April 13), Minnie Driver (April 15), Patrick Schwarzenegger (April 15), and Pepper Teigen (April 15). Listings are subject to change.
Loading…